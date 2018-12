× Expand Castle Mountain

Cat skiing / snowboarding is the ultimate powder experience! Castle Mountain Resort is home to one of North America’s only resort based cat skiing operations and only 2.5 hours from Calgary. Looking put cat skiing under the tree? Open dated gift certificate are available.

Castle Mountain Resort

Powder Stagecoach Cat Skiing • $399-449

www.skicastle.ca/cat-skiing

1-888-SKI-TONS