Add a weekend stay at Banff’s new Canalta Lodge to your holiday wish list this year. The property has undergone extensive renovations and features suites with kitchenettes, the Happy Camper Coffee Bar and an outdoor hot tub and Nordic plunge pool. Finish your evening off with the outdoor campfire and s’more service. Ski packages are available.

Canalta Lodge • $179+

545 Banff Avenue, Banff, AB

www.canaltalodge.com

403.762.2112