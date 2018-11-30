The Perfect Gift for the Music Lover!

At the Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra there’s something for everyone on your list. The classical music fanatic will enjoy a celebration at Mozart’s Birthday Party; your hip friend will relish a night out at Brahms v. Radiohead; the little ones will be over-the-moon with Symphonic Fairytales; the die-hard Ringer will love Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers and … for that picky person in your life, give them a ticket voucher so they can choose their own concert.

Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra

Tickets start at $25

www.calgaryphil.com

403.571.0849