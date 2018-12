× Expand Buff Canada

The new DryFlx Collection is the perfect gift for runners. The ultralight collection comes in five different colours as neckwarmer, hat and headband. A 360º reflective print for high visibility, the excellent moisture management and 4-way stretch make these products the new favourite accessory for running in the city. Available in store and online starting at $25.

www.buffcanada.com