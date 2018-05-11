× Expand Photo: Perry Thompson Western Laser Eye Associates LEFT TO RIGHT: Dr. Nana Boadi, BSc, OD | Dr. Regan Nowlan, BSc, OD | Dr. Ellen Anderson Penno, MD MS, FRCSC, Diplomate ABO | Dr. Lisa Lagrou, MD, MSc, FRCS(C)

A woman who can now be there for her kids. A young man who can finally become a police officer. Someone regaining their vision loss after a brain tumor. These are just a few of the wide range of life-changing patient stories courtesy of Dr. Ellen Anderson Penno.

The founder of Western Laser Eye, Dr. Anderson Penno specializes in PRK, the original laser refractive surgery used to correct nearsightedness, farsightedness, astigmatism and presbyopia, providing freedom from glasses and contacts.

“But it’s like Uncle Ben from Spiderman says: ‘with great power comes great responsibility’,” says Dr. Anderson Penno, and she takes that seriously. It’s why she takes a holistic approach in her clinic: whole person, whole eye.

Inspired by her time training at the Mayo Clinic, Dr. Anderson Penno founded Western Laser Eye with the goal of combining several approaches to eye health under one roof.

This structure is still unique to ophthalmology, which typically splits up various eye specialties into different practices. But Dr. Anderson Penno believes a system where information is shared is the most beneficial to a patient.

Along with Dr. Anderson Penno’s specialization in PRK surgery, Western Laser patients have access to Dr. Nana Boadi, who specializes in pediatric optometry and eye muscle disorders, Dr. Lisa Lagrou, an ophthalmologist with a speciality in pediatric ophthalmology and cataract surgery, and Dr. Regan Nowlan, a general optometrist.

Patients who are referred between eye specialists often have to wait weeks, even months, between appointments, but at Western Laser Eye, when a doctor can “pop across the hall to share concerns and advice about patients”, Dr. Anderson Penno says it can be “much more efficient for the patient, and can even be safer in the long run.”

“Our intention is simple,” says Dr. Anderson Penno. “If a patient comes into our practice, we have all the tools to provide them with thorough and complete care.”

Published in The Outdoor Issue – May/June 2018.