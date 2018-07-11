Getting older does not mean life is over. But if age is creeping up faster than you want, VMediSpa may have some answers. Opened in Calgary in 2001 by Dr. Adriaan Viljoen, VMediSpa focuses on anti-aging, cosmetic and rejuvenation procedures. He tackles once-taboo subjects with care, compassion and results.

Where a woman is feeling the grief, pain and stress of issues stemming from urinary incontinence and/or lower sexual libido, Dr. Viljoen has created the V3 bundle for vaginal rejuvenation to address those issues.

“After childbirth or simply due to age, many women suffer from vaginal laxity, decreased libido, vaginal dryness and urinary incontinence,” says Dr. Viljoen. “While these are all very common and treatable issues, a lot of women suffer in silence. This can negatively impact personal wellbeing as well as relationship happiness.”

The V3 bundle promises help. Offered as a suite or individual treatments, VMediSpa offers three cutting edge technologies aimed at rejuvenating the vagina.

The O-Shot, is a treatment created by Dr. Charles Runels, a leading researcher of platelet rich plasma therapy, or PRP. The procedure extracts a small amount of blood from the patient which is then placed in a centrifuge. Subsequently, the PRP is injected into the vaginal area stimulating the stem cells, collagen and blood vessels. In turn, patients can expect increased sensitivity to stimulation with just 1 to 3 sessions.

The Geneveve treatment is a comfortable, single-session, 30-minute treatment that uses radiofrequency to deliver gentle volumetric heating into the tissues of the vagina. The heat induces a restructuring effect in collagen fibres which leads to tissue tightening.

Similar to the Geneveve treatment, the Femilift stimulates a healing response to generate new collagen. A CO2 laser is utilized to deliver energy that induces a restructuring effect that results in thickening of the vaginal lining and increased lubrication. Treatment differs based on patient needs and can vary between 1 and 3 sessions.

“All of the procedures are quick and comfortable,” says Dr. Viljoen. “Because all of them are noninvasive, there is very little to no down time...', making it more convenient and accessible than ever to explore vaginal rejuvenation.”

