× Expand Photo: Graham McKerrell VMediSpa

PHOTO: Dr. Adriaan Viljoen, MD, MBChB, CFPC, MCFP

There’s a range of anti-aging, skin care and health services available for men and women at Calgary’s VMediSpa, but there is one that may surprise you – a non-surgical intervention for erectile disfunction.

Dr. Adriaan Viljoen, founder of the VMediSpa clinic, has practised cosmetic medicine in Calgary for two decades, and is now one of the most sought after injectors in Canada. In 2015, he became the first doctor in Alberta trained to inject regenerative medicine with platelet rich plasma.

“Erectile disfunction occurs in 50 per cent of men over the age of 45 and most hesitate to talk about it,” according to Dr. Viljoen. “It’s a problem that has consequences. It can affect a patient’s self-esteem and their relationships.”

“In these last few years, thanks to regenerative medicine – platelet rich plasma, we have helped a lot of people deal with erectile disfunction and Peyronie’s disease,” he says. “We know these are sensitive topics, so when a man comes in for a consultation, we do our very best to make it an easy conversation.”

Recently, the clinic added an enhanced ‘P-Shot’ specific to erectile disfunction and urinary incontinence following prostate surgery.

At VMediSpa, regenerative medicine – platelet rich plasma is also used for joint therapy, and the well-known Vampire cosmetic treatments – the same procedures popular with Hollywood celebrities. They include the Vampire Facelift, Vampire Facial, Vampire Breastlift, and Vampire O-shot for female incontinence.

Other VMediSpa services include a variety of cosmetic injectables – specifically Botox Cosmetic™ and Juvederm™ – for skin care, laser hair removal and aesthetic skin treatments.

Dr. Viljoen leads an expert team of medical doctors, registered nurses and technicians. Soon, he will open a second location in the East Village, complete with a training facility for medical professionals interested in learning Botox and Dermal Filler treatment injections.

A medically supervised weight loss program is also available through ModifyBody. With dedication, clients can lose from .45 to .47 pounds of fat daily. Information is available at www.modifybody.ca.

Consultations are $75, which goes towards your treatment plan.Call ahead or stop in at the VMediSpa clinic to arrange a same-day or future appointment.

VMediSpa

100, 1919 Sirocco Drive SW, Calgary, AB T3H 2Y3

www.vmedispa.com • 403.242.0484

Instagram @vmedispa_yyc Twitter @vmedispa_yyc Facebook @VMediSpaCalgary