× Expand Photo: Perry Thompson VMediSpa Dr. Adriaan Viljoen, MD, MBChB, CFPC, MCFP

My story begins the way all fairy tales do: a long, long time ago,” jokes Dr. Adriaan Viljoen, founder of V Medi Spa, one of Calgary’s most advanced medical spas. While working as a general practitioner, “my friend came to me with a new thing called Botox that he wanted to try on me,” Dr. Viljoen says. The results made him feel so good, he began incorporating the then-revolutionary anti-aging technique into his practice.

That was almost 20 years ago. In 2001, Dr. Viljoen founded V Medi Spa to focus his medical expertise on anti-aging, cosmetic, and rejuvenation procedures designed to “create what the client needs, physically and emotionally.”

Dr. Viljoen has a particular interest in intimate feminine health, a subject he says is often treated as taboo even though it affects a huge number of women. “Women are often told, ‘well, you had three kids, what do you expect’?” he says, “and it’s sad that we just accept this.”

This passion led Dr. Viljoen to study under Dr. Charles Runels, a leading researcher of platelet rich plasma therapy, or PRP, the practice of using the healing power of one’s own blood to rejuvenate the body.

His training led to the nickname ‘Vampire Doctor,’ and V Medi Spa now offers PRP-based procedures Dr. Viljoen calls “the Vampire Suite,” which include medical services for female incontinence and male erectile dysfunction, along with the Vampire Facelift, Facial, Breastlift and hair restoration.

“We want the exterior of the body to reflect how someone might feel inside,” he says, using the example of someone who feels beautiful and youthful inside but doesn’t see that reflected back in the mirror.

“When people have made the effort to get up and drive here and walk into our clinic, we know it’s not about a wrinkle, there’s an emotional need,” says Dr. Viljoen. “Our job is to find out what that need is and how we can change their life.”

VMediSpa

100, 1919 Sirocco Drive SW

Calgary, AB, T3H 2Y3

403.242.0484

www.vmedispa.com

Twitter @vmedispa_yyc Facebook /VMediSpaCalgary

Published in The Outdoor Issue – May/June 2018.