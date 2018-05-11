× Expand Photo: Miguel Hortiguela Village Orthodontics Dr. Hussam Al Fakir, DDS, MSc, Cert. Ortho, FRCD (C)

Philanthropy and fillings are not far separated in Dr. Hussam Al Fakir’s life and professional practice. He has found it takes a village, whether it’s to care for teeth or community.

Dr. Al Fakir’s daily passion is to put a smile on every patient’s face at Village Orthodontics, where he is an associate in the Brampton and Oakville clinics. But just as important for him is to help people smile again in his strife-torn native homeland of Syria.

“What appeals to me first is making a real difference in people’s lives and their smiles,” says Dr. Al Fakir.

“I’m involved in a medical charity to help people in need all over the world, but specifically in Syria,” says Dr. Al Fakir. He chairs the Union of Medical Care and Relief Organizations Canada (UOSSM), an organization that provides humanitarian and medical assistance through Canadian charities to Syrian victims of war, regardless of religion, ethnicity or political affiliation.

“It gives me some sense of responsibility to help people in need and help people who are suffering from what’s happening there. So I focus on the medical fields. That’s where my passion is. I’ve been volunteering and working with them for the last five years.”

Dr. Al Fakir’s roots as a dentist and orthodontist were planted as a boy in Syria.

“I got into dentistry watching a family friend who was an orthodontist himself. It got me really intrigued in orthodontics,” he says. “The reason I got into dentistry is because I wanted to work to be an orthodontist.”

Leaving Syria after high school, Dr. Al Fakir completed a Doctor of Dental Surgery at Dalhousie University in Halifax then moved to Edmonton where he practiced general dentistry before obtaining a Masters Degree in Orthodontics from the University of Alberta, where he also taught dentistry.

“Being an orthodontist has given me the privilege and the means to create beautiful smiles for happy faces. I am thrilled to work with a great team at Village Orthodontics to continue on my career goal and make a difference in our community.”

Village Orthodontics

2-2983 Westoak Trails Blvd.

Oakville, Ont., L6M 5E4

905.849.7067

www.villageortho.ca

Instagram @villageortho_smiles Twitter @invisibleORTHO Facebook /VillageOrtho

Published in The Outdoor Issue – May/June 2018.