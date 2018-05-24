× 1 of 12 Expand Photo: Matt Cecill Victoria Marathon × 2 of 12 Expand Photo: Matt Cecill Victoria Marathon × 3 of 12 Expand Photo: Matt Cecill Victoria Marathon × 4 of 12 Expand Photo: Matt Cecill Victoria Marathon × 5 of 12 Expand Photo: Matt Cecill Victoria Marathon × 6 of 12 Expand Photo: Matt Cecill Victoria Marathon × 7 of 12 Expand Photo: Matt Cecill Victoria Marathon × 8 of 12 Expand Photo: Matt Cecil Victoria Marathon × 9 of 12 Expand Photo: Matt Cecill Victoria Marathon × 10 of 12 Expand Photo: Matt Cecill Victoria Marathon × 11 of 12 Expand Photo: Matt Cecill Victoria Marathon × 12 of 12 Expand Photo: Matt Cecill Victoria Marathon Prev Next

Think Victoria and images of a spectacular coastline with ocean views, and quaint, historic neighborhoods comes to mind. Add eclectic coffee shops and restaurants, and a thriving craft brew industry then you know why thousands return every year to participate in the Marathon, Half Marathon, 8K Road Race and the Thrifty Foods Kids Run on Thanksgiving Weekend.

The event has the reputation of giving runners the best bling for their buck featuring local native art. This year it is the Otter, known for their playful nature and sense of fun, but also an adventurous streak. The Otter will be featured on the coveted finisher medals, the New Balance technical garments and many of the souvenirs at the packed-out race expo. As one participant comments: “The quality of the swag is the same or even better than what bigger races offer.”

The course is a sightseeing tour of Victoria - not many races can boast about it being so scenic, but with a start and finish line in the inner harbour with the prestigious BC Legislature and the magnificent Empress Hotel as a back drop, this event can. Finishing under the daunting eye of Queen Victoria, those months of training will definitely be worth it.

The 39th Annual GoodLife Fitness Victoria Marathon invites you to enjoy Victoria hospitality on October 7, 2018. You will enjoy it and never want to leave! Check out their video on our YouTube Channel here: