× Expand Photo: Terry Guscott Vancouver Imaging LEFT TO RIGHT: Dr. Peter Munk, MDCM, FRCPC, FSIR | Dr. Jason Shewchuk, MD, FRCPC | Dr. Savvas Nicolaou, MD, FRCPC | Dr. Alison Harris, BSc, MBChB, MD | Dr. Laurent Doucet, BSc, MSc, MD, FRCPC | Dr. Sadia Qamar, MB, BS, FCPS | Dr. John Mayo, BSc, MD

Dr. Savvas Nicolaou doesn’t really sleep, but he’s OK with that. As the Director of Emergency/Trauma Imaging at Vancouver General Hospital (VGH), CEO of Vancouver Imaging (VI) and tenured Professor of Radiology at the University of British Columbia, you get used to being in many places at once.

What ties all these jobs together for Dr. Nicolaou is a love of helping patients as a part of an incredible team of world-class, fellowship trained radiologists with subspecialty training in emergency/trauma, abdomen, chest, cardiac, interventional, musculoskeletal, neuroradiology and stroke Intervention. Within the only accredited Level 1 trauma hospital in B.C., these radiologists are leaders in innovation, treatment of lung cancer, stroke intervention, interventional radiology, prostate biopsy fusion and the list goes on.

Dr. Nicolaou tells a story of a post-partum young female admitted to VGH for atypical chest pain about to be discharged. The radiologist ordered an acute chest pain CT scan. “We diagnosed a life-threatening issue for which she then received immediate medical attention, and her life was saved,” he says.

The radiologist team was able to respond so quickly because of an innovative 24/7 on-site radiologist program VI pioneered at VGH. “If you get sick today, you’d expect to be seen by an emergency physician immediately,” says Dr. Nicolaou. “Why should it be any different with your radiologist specialist?”

Working with the University of British Columbia, VI are acknowledged educators of medical students and residents in the clinical teaching of radiology.

The sub-specialty nature of VI, as well as their reputation as innovators in radiology, is the reason why VGH is a sought-after destination for training by radiology fellows worldwide.

In fact, VI has a philanthropic practice of accepting 26 radiology fellows from around the world to train each year, in hopes of developing similar programs globally. Dr. Nicolaou says, “it is our goal to provide the highest level of care not only in B.C. and Canada, but to disseminate our excellence in knowledge worldwide.”

Vancouver Imaging

450- 943 West Broadway

Vancouver, BC, V5Y 1R4

604.620.8872

www.vancouverimaging.com

Twitter @vanimaging

View the rest of IMPACT Magazine's 2018 Top Doctors & Medical Champions.

Published in The Outdoor Issue – May/June 2018.