It’s more than boxing, it’s a breakthrough. At UNDRCARD™ Boxing Studio get lost in the movement and emerge renewed! This award-winning fitness studio has an incredibly friendly atmosphere with classes for all abilities. Inspire the champion in your life with a limited edition gift package; 5-class-pass, premium leather gloves, authentic hand wraps, and street smart duffle bag ($300 value). View all gift packs: undrcard.com/holiday.

UNDRCARD™

349 10th Ave SW, Calgary

www.undrcard.com

587.356.3779

Click to view this product in IMPACT Magazine – The Cool Issue, November/December 2017.