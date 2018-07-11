Tool Shed Brewing Company co-founder Graham Sherman sees a day coming when Alberta will be a tourist destination for beer lovers in much the same manner that California’s Napa Valley attracts wine connoisseurs.

The reason is simple, Sherman says. Alberta grows the best barley in the world and word is out among craft brewers seeking the best ingredients for growing numbers of discerning customers.

“Wine lovers go to Napa or Italy or France for the grapes and to make a personal connection with the wines they love. Beer lovers will come to Alberta for the very same reasons,” predicts Sherman, 41, who hosted a California brewer recently touring Alberta in search of a better barley.

Tool Shed takes its name from the shed in Sherman’s Calgary backyard where he and partner Jeff Orr, 38, brewed their first batch of craft beer in 2012 — based on an American amber ale recipe.

The former information technology nerds, "screwed up the recipe substituting ingredients based on what the local home brew shop had in stock. The result was amazing however! And the attempts to recreate the mistakes took five more batches to arrive at what today is our Red Rage,” Sherman fondly remembers. Red Rage is a staple in Tool Shed’s four-beer core.

That initial 40-litre foray has grown to an annual production capacity of two million litres in a 22,000-square-foot craft brewery that employs more than 40 people.

Craft beer has tapped into a new market by producing beer that women want to drink. “Women who are into beer are into good craft beer,” says Sherman. “Women have refined, amazing palates. They appreciate the beautiful notes of flavour, layers and complexities of great beers. Of the educated ninja brewers in our brewery, four of the five are women. It used to be a male-dominated sport, but not anymore.”

Sherman says the Alberta craft beer scene reflects a new approach to business in which competition takes a back seat to collaboration. Tool Shed routinely shares its facility, as well as equipment and technology, with rivals.

“It’s not about just fighting for your piece of the pie,” he says. “We’re building a bakery; this pie’s for everyone, it’s not just about your one piece.”

