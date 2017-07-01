× Expand Photo: Jenia Kos THE Downtown Sports Clinics Samara Felesky-Hunt.

For 20 years, Samara Felesky-Hunt has been helping clients to “eat well, live well,” at THE Downtown Sports Clinics (TDSC).

Samara, a leading Registered Dietitian and an integral part of the TDSC team, empowers her clients to make the most of their bodies through nutrition.

“My clients are very diverse in age, fitness level and health goals,” says Samara. “A customized nutrition plan helps my clients train harder and recover faster; or can help them boost energy levels, improve gut health, reduce stress, fight inflammation or assist with managing a healthy weight.”

Samara approaches her profession with compassion, focusing on anin-depth understanding of her clients; tailoring nutrition plans to fit with their unique lifestyle. She uses science and research to counsel her clients, including Nutrigenomix genetic testing, that enables her to develop plans based on an individual’s DNA.

Samara’s success and dedication to her profession earned her the 2017 Dietitian's of Canada Member Recognition Award for Leadership.

THE Downtown Sports Clinics

Barclay Centre – P. 403.233.7007

#250, 444, 7th Avenue SW, Calgary

Twitter @dietitian_talk

www.dietitian-online.com

