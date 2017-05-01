× Expand Photo: Jenia Kos THE Downtown Sports Clinic

Dr. David Pow, MD, CCFP

Being active is a very important part of Dr. David Pow’s life — his passion really. For years, he has blended that passion with the field of sports medicine, helping keep his patients in the game. “My patients come in all different sizes and shapes and backgrounds. At THE Downtown Sports Clinics, not only do we look after high intensity athletes, but also weekend warriors, young kids, older people who have injured themselves through their activities,” says Dr. Pow, a family physician who has been affiliated with THE Downtown Sports Clinics since 1997.

Dr. Pow has more than 30 years of medical experience. He has a master’s degree in exercise physiology and worked as a fitness instructor for eight years, spawning his interest in sport medicine and musculoskeletal injuries. “It’s a fun and very rewarding career; and a really enjoyable part of my practice is seeing patients at THE Downtown Sports Clinics,” says Dr. Pow. “Activity is a very integral part of my life. I love to cycle, hike, downhill ski and workout 5-6 times a week doing spin classes, weight training, TRX and yoga. Our bodies are designed to move. My goal is keeping people young and healthy by helping them stay active and exercising.”

For sports related injuries, seeing Dr. Pow as soon as possible, may be key to a speedy recovery. You don’t need a referral and he works closely with the physiotherapists at THE Downtown Sports Clinics. “We get patients in quickly, and after diagnosing their problem, patients are given a treatment program that gets them back to their activities healthy and pain free, often in better form than before their injury.” THE Downtown Sports Clinics started when Physiotherapists Siobhan Duggan and Julie Moylan went into business together in 1985, opening City Centre Physiotherapy & Sports Injuries Clinic. Within five years, it evolved into an integrated centre of holistic rehabilitation offering active, dynamic approaches to treatment and care. In 1990, as their reputation and demand for their services grew, they opened a second location.

Today, their clinics are located in +15 Barclay Centre and +30 Bow Valley Sq. The expertise offered at THE Downtown Sports Clinics allows patients to learn about and understand their injuries, gain knowledge to prevent further wear and tear, and achieve their health and fitness goals. “It’s your body, we help you make the most of it”.

Dr. David Pow can be reached at:

+15 Barclay Centre – #250, 444 7th Avenue SW, Calgary, AB T2P 0X8

403.233.7007 – www.thedowntownsportsclinics.com

