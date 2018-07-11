Most Calgarians dream about a beach getaway, but most people don’t expect that getaway might be as close as the neighbourhood of Inglewood. Starting this fall, however, The Beach YYC, Calgary’s only indoor beach recreation facility, will be open for digging your feet in the sand.

The Beach YYC, born out of a love of living an active lifestyle by Elliot Weinstein, is meant to expand the indoor recreation and culture opportunities Calgarians have year round. Weinstein, who really loves the winters here and their proximity to the mountains, says, “I love to get out skiing on the weekends, but there are limited options for active people on a Tuesday night after work, for example.”

The Beach YYC will offer lots of after and before-work activities, including beach volleyball leagues, ultimate Frisbee, soccer, dodgeball and yoga, but Weinstein says he wants to open the space up to more than just court users.

“People have different ideas about how to keep busy and active,” says Weinstein. “We are open to the space being used for lots of different community activities.”

Those ideas include a new-moms volleyball league with child-minding and times when parents can bring their children to play in the sand. Weinstein also hopes to host music nights on the beach, along with shoeless markets, where community members can go barefoot in the over 800 tonnes of sand while they shop.

“We want everyone to be welcome here, regardless of ability, age, race or gender,” says Weinstein. Even the three meeting rooms, available for parties or corporate events, and licensed café are meant to be places for the community to feel welcomed and connected. The café will run on an honour system for drip coffee and include a rotating variety of local beer.

“Basically,” says Weinstein, “anything people can do on the beach that you can think of, we want to do.” Sounds like year-round summer in Calgary!

The Beach YYC

(Opening September 2018)

3030-2600 Portland St SE

Calgary, Alta. T2G 4M6

info@thebeachyyc.ca

www.thebeachyyc.ca

Facebook: @thebeachyyc Twitter: @thebeachyyc Instagram: @thebeachyyc

Published in The Summer Issue July/August 2018.