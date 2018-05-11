× Expand Photo: Perry Thompson Symmetry Dental Centre Dr. Saleema Adatia, BScPT, DMD

Dr. Saleema Adatia commits to her belief of lifestyle and health in balance every time she walks into Symmetry Dental Centre in Calgary.

One specific area of her growing practice that gives Dr. Adatia particular satisfaction, is her work helping sleep apnea patients manage their breathing disorder. Dentists are uniquely placed on the front lines of sleep apnea and upper airway resistance treatment. Breathing disorders play a role in a wide range of medical conditions including cardiovascular disease, diabetes, depression, anxiety and memory loss.

“A proper, restful night's sleep with an oral appliance to treat sleep apnea or upper airway resistance can potentially alleviate the above conditions.” says Dr. Adatia, 41, who has practiced dentistry for 13 years after a career as a physiotherapist. “Dentists and hygienists are professionally trained in head and neck anatomy. Personal discussions about general health and lifestyles in addition to screening exams can help identify potential risk factors that contribute to breathing disorders.”

As an alternative to a CPAP (Continuous Positive Airway Pressure) device, Dr. Adatia fits patients with custom dental appliances that are designed to help hold the lower jaw forward, thereby opening airways.

“It is so rewarding when a patient says to you: ‘Thank you. You have helped me get my life back, I am sleeping better, have more energy and feel great!’”

One patient had been suffering for quite some time with depression, low energy and general lethargy. After he received his oral appliance, he called and told us how much his life has improved. “Thank-you so much for making my life so amazing. I have all this energy now to give to my kids and my grandkids. I feel like I have this new lease on life.’ ”

“Science and technology have advanced so much, dentists are better able to treat patients holistically. When we can have a positive impact on a patient’s quality of life, it is very rewarding.” says Dr. Adatia.

Symmetry Dental Centre

10601 Southport Rd SW #101

Calgary, AB, T2W 3M6

403.271.2661

www.symmetrydental.ca

Instagram @symmetrydentalcentre Twitter @symmetry_dental

View the rest of IMPACT Magazine's 2018 Top Doctors & Medical Champions.

Published in The Outdoor Issue – May/June 2018.