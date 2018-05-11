× Expand Photo: Paul Swanson Sundial Growers Inc. Dr. Jamie Cox, MD; CMO

Incoming Sundial Growers Inc. chief medical officer Dr. Jamie Cox sees the common use of medical cannabis coming soon. After treating more than 2,500 patients with cannabinoids, he has seen significant improvements in health across a wide age spectrum after use of mainstream pharmaceutical drugs was reduced and augmented by a growing range of effective prescribed cannabinoids.

“I’ve gotten more hugs from people, saying: ‘You’ve saved my life,’ or ‘I can’t believe my husband’s back,’ ” says Dr. Cox, 57, who has practiced in sport and emergency medicine. Many of his patients are military veterans or first-responders injured and/or traumatized in their line of work.

His introduction to the medical value of cannabis came after reading a university thesis paper written by his daughter, which dovetailed with his belief that many Canadians are over-medicated and consume prescription drugs in dangerous and counterproductive quantities.

“I could fill a half-ton truck with the amount of pharmaceuticals I’ve taken off people because they weren’t working,” Cox says. A female patient was using 24 unique prescription drugs daily. By introducing cannabinoids, he was able to cut her drug intake by half. “You take them off the drugs and it’s like they just woke up.”

Sundial Growers Inc. is a Health Canada-approved licensed producer of medical cannabis based in Alberta. As chief medical officer, Cox provides input to the company’s medical cannabis research and development, cannabis education and training initiatives. He believes use of medical cannabis will expand as the public becomes more knowledgeable about the two primary chemical components of cannabis. THC is the psychoactive component that makes a person euphoric. CBD is non-intoxicating and has more subtle effects, including anti-inflammatory, muscle relaxation and analgesic properties.

Dr. Cox envisions a time when patients control pain and stress during the day with blends higher in CBD and relax and go to sleep at night with a higher THC variant.

“I had a terminal cancer patient who was using a higher level of THC,” Dr. Cox says. “She just wanted to get her mind off the cancer that was killing her. She and her husband would go for walks and just sit around a duck pond and watch the sunset, compared to being in pain at home and just waiting to die.”

