A Tradition of Excellence in Herbal Wellness

St. Francis Herb Farm® was founded 30 years ago on a simple idea: to craft herbal medicines using traditional methods, because that’s the way to achieve the best results. This philosophy helped the company develop a reputation for authentic craftsmanship and integrity across Canada.

Over the past three decades, St. Francis has developed many outstanding, award-winning products, such as Deep Immune®, all focused on natural health care and disease prevention. Its extensive product lines include herbal liquid tinctures, herbal capsules, topical oils, salves, lotions and creams. It also produces highly nutritious food products including healthy oils, mineral and protein supplements.

Founded in 1988 by traditional herbalists Jeremy and Monique Rivett-Carnac, this Canadian-owned family business continues to thrive under the leadership of son Paul Rivett-Carnac. Paul and his wife Caitlin live on a 50-acre farm where they get their hands dirty, connect with nature and grow herbs. Their certified organic farm is currently producing several herbs for the company including valerian, calendula, nettle, sheep sorrel and marshmallow.

St. Francis is a strong proponent of supporting the rise of sustainable, local and Canadian organic growers. In the sourcing of herbs, St. Francis is a catalyst for agricultural sustainability.

Right from the outset, St. Francis was a leader in the organic standards movement. It was the first Canadian company in the herbal industry to identify its products as being truly organic. Today, all but a select few – those impossible to source otherwise – are certified organic. Herbs are grown or purchased from certified organic growers and conscientious wildcrafters who harvest herbs from the unspoiled and unpolluted Canadian countryside. Their products are crafted from the whole herb using age-old methods that really work.

The company works with various academic institutions including the University of Ottawa Biopharmaceuticals program, for various analyses and assay testing to help optimize its processes and ensure quality, potent and stable products. And all its products are formulated and manufactured to the highest quality standards set by Health Canada. The Canadian College of Naturopathic Medicine in Toronto has used St. Francis tinctures in its teaching clinic since 1998, and over 1,200 naturopathic doctors across Canada dispense its products.

St. Francis’ operations are centered in Ontario with its head office and manufacturing facility located in Combermere while its 50 acre farm and research and development lab are located in Barry’s Bay. The company currently operates with 50 employees, 15 sales representatives and four natural health care advisors. Approximately 80 per cent of its sales come from retail outlets with the remaining 20 per cent from health care professionals.

