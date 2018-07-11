In October, Canada will officially legalize recreational cannabis use, but many will wonder where to begin with the substance that was previously considered an underground vice. Enter Spiritleaf, a recreational cannabis retail franchise based out of Calgary, primed to be trailblazers in the new industry.

Darren Bondar, founder and CEO of Spiritleaf, cut his teeth as CEO of WATCH IT!, a watch franchise he founded in 1999 that ballooned across Canada.

He is applying the same business acumen that earned him multiple industry awards to pioneering Spiritleaf.

Bondar says the vision of Spiritleaf is to be the most knowledgeable and trusted source of recreational cannabis, bringing legitimacy, an upstanding reputation and professionalism to an industry and culture steeped in mystery that can be intimidating to new users.

“It is important for us to welcome new cannabis users, along with getting the blessing of current cannabis users,” says Bondar, “in a space that feels comfortable for everyone from soccer parents to executives to seniors.”

The goal is to offer a safe environment, where Spiritleaf customers can receive information on getting started and how to safely consume cannabis.

The impeccably designed Spiritleaf flagship retail space will act as the model for the 40-plus franchises across Canada that Spiritleaf plans to have open in time for legalization. The shops will be characterized by streamlined, Canadian-inspired design, incorporating repurposed wood and designed by local designers.

Customers will be able to shop myriad quality products, including house brands such as Ruby, a cannabis strain geared towards those who want a gentler high, and Stone Select, created for the more experienced “epicure” user who is looking for higher THC levels.

Bondar says Spiritleaf is committed to walking the talk. Their Spirit Fund takes a portion of every sale and puts it back into the community, supporting music, arts, and social programs.

Spiritleaf

(Opening soon)

103 6008 Macleod Trail SWCalgary, Alta. T2H 0K1

high@spiritleaf.ca

www.spiritleaf.ca

Facebook: @SpiritleafCA Twitter: @SpiritleafCA Instagram: @spiritleafca

Published in The Summer Issue July/August 2018.