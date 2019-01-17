Sleep: A Hidden Gem For Health and Performance

× Expand Photo: Jenia Kos Centre for Sleep and Human Performance

Underneath a high-performance athletes’ mental and physical attributes which may be monitored, assessed and measured in the training and competition environment, is an often ignored and golden opportunity to improve performance. Sleep, a passive state of recovery, is the foundation of an athlete’s individual performance plan. Research has shown that insufficient sleep and poor sleep quality in high performance athletes can impair glucose metabolism, reduce time to exhaustion by 11%, increases lapses of attention and reaction times, impair mood, and increase perceived exertion during exercise by 18%.

Whether athletes are young and developing, maturing and growing into high performance athletes, or established as an elite athlete we know that optimal sleep is essential for an athlete to train, recover and perform optimally. More importantly sleep is critical for building resilience and maintaining health.

Dr. Charles Samuels, Medical Director, and our team of sleep physicians and behavioural sleep specialists at the Centre for Sleep & Human Performance (CSHP) in Calgary have worked with athletes for 20 years. During that time Dr. Samuels has been supported by Own the Podium with a long-term sleep research program, treated national team athletes with sleep problems and acted as a consultant to professional sport teams including the growing area of esports. The CSHP program provides individualized sleep screening, sleep diagnostics, and practical solutions for athletes, with the ideal goal of improving sleep quality so they can train harder, recover faster, and perform better.

The Athlete Sleep Screening Program has been developed in direct response to the need identified by teams and athletes to accurately identify sleep issues specific to athletes and provide effective solutions that will have a direct impact on training, recovery and performance. The Athlete Sleep Screening Questionnaire© is an online sleep screening tool that is easy to access and can be completed in less than 15 minutes. The questionnaire provides an individualized treatment plan and access to a sleep physician.

The Centre for Sleep & Human Performance also works with individuals and teams to develop Travel Plans, which help mitigate the negative effects of travel fatigue and jet lag, and Custom Sleep and Circadian (biological clock) Plans which can be built to help facilitate a shift in biological rhythms to adjust more rapidly and effectively to the new time zone so the athlete can train, prepare and compete at the optimal level.

Ask yourself, or your athletes, a few simple questions to get started. How well did I/you sleep this past week? Does sleep make a difference to my performance? How might sleep improve or affect my daily training and competition performance?

