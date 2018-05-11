Skinpossible Laser & Light Solutions

× Expand Skinpossible Laser and Light Solutions Dr. Flayne Byam, MD, CCFP | Dr. Peggy Burke, MD | Roberta Segar, CLS

Looking our best goes hand-in-hand with feeling our best and this is something well understood by the staff at Skinpossible, a private, full-service clinic that specializes in treatments and services for cosmetic purposes. “We specialize in medical aesthetics. It’s all we do, and we take pride in doing it well,” says Certified Laser Specialist Roberta Segar, the owner of Skinpossible.

Technologies and treatments exist that allow us to maintain, create, or restore our appearance in ways that never existed just a few years ago. Skinpossible has more technology and treatments than any other clinic in Calgary and all of their technology is tier-one within its class. “I don’t mean to sound boastful,” says Roberta, “but if better technology existed, we would buy it!”

Skinpossible’s eight-treatment-room clinic offers brand name technologies such as Picosure, Ultherapy, Lightsheer, Fotona, Lumenis Acupulse, Hydrafacial, Sciton BBL, SculpSure and CoolSculpting. Skinpossible also carries the brand names Botox, Juvederm, Teosyal, Belkyra, Latisse, SkinMedica, ZO, Jane Iredale and Tizo, among others. “For those in the know, these names mean something,” says Roberta.

This plethora of technologies and products allows Skinpossible’s doctors, nurses, certified laser technicians and medical aestheticians to offer a menu of cosmetic solutions more extensive than any other clinic in Calgary. From acne, anti-aging, hair removal, tattoo removal and vein treatments, to cosmetic injections, scar revision and body contouring, Skinpossible does it all. They are, in fact, the top CoolSculpting clinic in Alberta and have three CoolSculpting units! Cosmetic injections are also hugely popular at Skinpossible.

Skinpossible has the exquisite ambience of a spa. The facility is beautiful and pristinely clean throughout. Safety, treatment efficacy and patient satisfaction are priorities and the standard of care in thorough. During your visit you will be treated with kindness, courtesy, respect, and perhaps a note of humour. The staff at Skinpossible strives to make the treatment experience relaxing with an added degree of pampering for good measure.

As the general manager of Skinpossible, Roberta feels it is a privilege to be trusted with the opportunity to be the provider for medical-aesthetics solutions. Consultations are free and educational. “We have three private consultation rooms and we take the time to make sure people have all the information they need to be fully informed.”

Skinpossible

Chaparral Valley Professional Building

1800 – 194 Avenue S.E.Calgary, AB, T2X 0R3

403.719.6523

www.skinpossible.ca

Instagram @skinpossiblecalgary Twitter @Skinpossible Facebook /SkinpossibleCalgary

View the rest of IMPACT Magazine's 2018 Top Doctors & Medical Champions.

Published in The Outdoor Issue – May/June 2018.