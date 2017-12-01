Give the gift of running this holiday season. Sign up the veteran marathoner, or newbie runner to participate in the Scotiabank Calgary Marathon, May 27th, 2018. You can gift any race from the 5K to 50K; there is a distance for everyone. Put a fresh goal under the tree for the runner in your life. And, both you and your loved one get 2-free weeks to GoodLife Fitness because it pays to give (and get a leg up on those resolutions).

Scotiabank Calgary Marathon

www.calgarymarathon.com

Click to view this product in IMPACT Magazine – The Cool Issue, November/December 2017.