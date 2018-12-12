× 1 of 3 Expand Photo: Graham McKerrell SAIT × 2 of 3 Expand Photo: Graham McKerrell SAIT × 3 of 3 Expand Photo: Graham McKerrell SAIT Prev Next

SAIT’s Athletics and Recreation department are getting ready to ramp things up with their annual “Make Some Noise for Mental Health Campaign” (MSNMHC). The Campaign, endorsed by the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA), is in its fourth year and designed to break the stigma surrounding mental health and earned the SAIT Trojans the Lieutenant Governor’s Circle of Mental Health “True Imagination” Award in 2016.

On January 30th, 2019, the Trojans are ready to kick off the campaign’s signature event “Make Some Noise for Mental Health DJ Spin,” with the goal to make as much noise as possible while raising mental health awareness. In January of 2017, the Trojans athletes rolled out 100 bikes and got their sweat on along with local celebrities, community members and mental health advocates. In January 2018 participants proudly donned white MSNMHC t-shirts that were illuminated by black lights, glow-stick necklaces, bracelets and buckets of glow-in-the-dark body paint slathered on faces, arms and legs.

The MSNMHC is an awareness campaign striving to create curiosity and start conversations to alter the stigmas associated with mental health, such as it being a mental illness while it means much more. Mental health means feeling good and having balance in your life as you navigate life’s highs and lows, plus it affects everyone.

This spin event is a reminder for people to take care of their mental health and for most participants the event leaves them with an improved mood and mental clarity and empowerment. For each year to date, Calgary’s YYC Cycle co-founder and motivator Andrew Obrecht and his team of motivators have led this event with infectious high energy atmosphere. So on January 30th make some noise and join us for this ride to alter the stigma surrounding mental health.

Learn more at SAIT.ca.