Rotary Club of Vancouver Annual Bike-A-Thon

On July 14th, 2019 the Rotary Club of Vancouver will be hosting its 35th annual Bike-A-Thon to raise funds for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing in BC. This is a 120km ride from Burnaby to Harrison Hot Springs followed by lunch, use of the resorts pools and spas and ending in a Celebration Banquet for Riders and their families.

In general, most of us take our hearing for granted and never give it a second thought. But for more than 400,000 people who are hard of hearing in British Columbia, and over 46,000 who are profoundly deaf, hearing the laughter of their children, the waves crashing on the beach, or the sound of music, is nothing short of a miracle.

It is the one and only reason why the Rotary Club of Vancouver Hearing Foundation has dedicated more than 30 years to ”Help bring back the sounds of life” for countless individuals across the province. With its annual Bike-A-Thon, it has raised over $3.3 million in support of research and to provide treatment and care for patients with hearing disorders.

“When our Jaspreet was born, we were shocked to find out about his hearing loss. No one in our family had this problem. Later on, we were told that he could have cochlear implants at BC Children’s Hospital. When he heard voices for the first time, there was a little smile on his face and he was surprised as well. We will always be thankful to the doctors and audiologists who helped Jaspreet.”

– Balgeet

“While it is fun to be called a bionic woman, my cochlear implant electrodes represent far more than just technological gadgetry. They reconnect me with the essence of being human – the connection and communication with others that I had lost over many years of profound hearing loss. I once struggled and gave in to isolation, but now have so many of the amazing sounds of life restored to me, most importantly the voices of family, friends, acquaintances and even strangers.”

– Claire

“The Rotary Club of Vancouver’s annual Bike-a-Thon is a great day of cycling and camaraderie with friends, family and colleagues. Along the scenic route, which includes 5 checkpoints/rest stops, I appreciate the friendly volunteers that provide food and refreshments to keep me going. The banquet dinner tops off the day with a nice meal, inspirational speakers and great prizes. At the end of each ride, I look forward to participating in the next one!”

– Joanne

Where does the money go?

The funds raised have been used to support cochlear implant research at UBC, to establish the Rotary Hearing Centre at UBC Hospital and the BC Rotary Hearing and Balance Centre at St. Paul’s Hospital. In addition, grants have been made to BC Children’s Hospital, Children’s Hearing and Speech Society of BC, The Hearing Foundation of Canada, the BC Family Hearing Resource Centre, the UBC School of Audiology & Speech Sciences and the Vancouver Hearing Centre to name a few.

In 2013, the Rotary Club of Vancouver made a matching grant of $250,000 for the expansion of The B.C. Rotary Hearing and Balance Centre at St. Paul’s Hospital and a grant of $132,000 to the UBC School of Audiology & Speech Sciences to equip their Clinical Teaching Laboratory.

Why do we do it?

In 2001, Janelle Milne, a 2 year old who lost her hearing at 15 months, received a cochlear implant at BC Children’s Hospital. Here is her story.

In 2007, Colvin Wong also received a cochlear implant at BC Children’s Hospital which changed his life dramatically. Here is his story.

To learn more about the Rotary Club’s annual Bike-A-Thon, to register for the ride or donate in support of a rider, please visit www.rotarybikeathon.org.