The Richmond Olympic Oval was the signature venue of the 2010 Olympic Winter Games. Over the last 10 years the venue has transformed into a desired location for community sport, fitness and performance. Today, the Richmond Oval is one of the most heavily used Olympic Legacy facilities in the world.

The Oval has an endless amount of options to stay active. On any given day, guests can take a TRX® or RIDE cycle class, test their limits on the climbing wall, play pick-up hockey, lift weights, or shoot hoops. Whether you’re looking to move better, improve your performance in sport, transform your body, or are training to win gold medals on the international stage, the Oval is here to inspire, motivate and help you own your own podium.

Spanning a footprint of 200,000 sq. ft, the space includes a 20,000 sq. ft fitness centre, 2 Olympic sized ice rinks, 6 hardwood basketball courts, a 200m running track, a 4-story climbing wall, and six group fitness studios.

Signature offerings:

RIDE Cycle - The Oval’s RIDE studio is home to our captivating indoor cycling experience. Stages Bikes and technology enable data driven training delivered in a dynamic space filled with great music and stunning visuals.

- The Oval’s RIDE studio is home to our captivating indoor cycling experience. Stages Bikes and technology enable data driven training delivered in a dynamic space filled with great music and stunning visuals. Oval Personal Training - The Oval’s team of educated, passionate and diverse personal trainers specialize in motivating individuals to achieve their desired health, aesthetic and performance goals. Its dedicated private training studio is an inspiring and supportive environment that clients can access with their trainer or on their own.

- The Oval’s team of educated, passionate and diverse personal trainers specialize in motivating individuals to achieve their desired health, aesthetic and performance goals. Its dedicated private training studio is an inspiring and supportive environment that clients can access with their trainer or on their own. High Performance (HP) Sport Training - Specializing in working with community through to and including Olympic and Paralympic athletes. HP programs integrate strength and conditioning, technical skill refinement, mental performance and sport nutrition.

- Specializing in working with community through to and including Olympic and Paralympic athletes. HP programs integrate strength and conditioning, technical skill refinement, mental performance and sport nutrition. YYoga - a warm and welcoming studio full of natural light, complete with an infrared sauna and a robust and varied class schedule. From hot yoga to YSculpt, YYoga has classes and membership options suitable for all levels.

Visiting the Oval is convenient, flexible and affordable. Choose from a variety of short-term passes or long-term memberships that give you access to 65+ group fitness programs per week, drop-in court and ice times, a fitness centre outfitted with the industry’s best strength and cardio equipment, child minding and free entry into the Olympic Experience museum.

The Oval is the place to reach your goals, stay connected with community and realize your potential. Sign-up for our 7-Day Intro Pass and experience all the Oval has to offer. Visit www.richmondoval.ca.

