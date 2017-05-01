× Expand Photo: Imran Kamrudin Red Tree

Jillian Truscott, RAc | Gary Chan, BSc, DTCM Dip, RAc, RTCMP | Dr. Sonia Tan, BA, BA(H), DTCM Dip., DAOM, R.Ac., R.TCM.P. | Dr. Katherine Chung, BSc., BA., ND

Red Tree Wellness is there to help people feel better sooner, but they never lose sight of the long term goals.

Dr. Sonia Tan, owner of the clinic that was established in 2006 in Vancouver, says her team is there to guide people to a state of optimal health by empowering them with health care options and knowledge.

“Our vision is to cultivate and inspire integrated and natural health care that focuses on optimal well-being, education, prevention and lifelong vitality. In a nutshell, our mission is to help people achieve optimal health sooner and with longevity,” says Dr. Tan, a doctor of acupuncture and a registered traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) practitioner and acupuncturist.

Other practitioners at the clinic are Gary Chan, a registered acupuncturist and TCM practitioner; Jillian Truscott, a registered acupuncturist; and Dr. Katherine Chung, a naturopathic physician.

Dr. Tan says the clinic offers a variety of services — acupuncture, herbal medicine, naturopathic medicine, traditional Chinese medicine, cupping, essential oils, aromatherapy and sound vibrations.

“We not only want to restore health in the most natural way possible, but we want to empower the patient by providing them education and knowledge that they can be empowered on prevention so that they have longevity — so that they understand their body and their health better and that they’re not always needing to use a practitioner as a crutch in order to restore health,” says Dr. Tan.

The clinic serves a diverse clientele looking for health care options not centred on pharmaceuticals.

“Some people come to us as their first choice to restore their health because they’re looking for more of a natural option. They’re not interested in taking a whole bunch of drugs. They’re coming to us first,” says Dr. Tan. “Other people are coming to us because we are their last option. They’ve already exhausted all their options. They’ve tried the pharmaceuticals. They’ve tried physio. They’ve tried massage. And nothing’s worked. We provide another viable option.”

To contact Red Tree Wellness:

Suite 743 – 550 West Broadway, Vancouver, BC V5Z 0E9

604.873.3827 – www.redtreewellness.com

Click to view this article in IMPACT Magazine – The Outdoor and Adventure Issue, May/June 2017.