Quality Sleep Care is working hand-in-hand with the medical community as it awakens to the health benefits of a good night’s sleep.

“It’s only been in the last few years that sleep has become sexy,” says Jesse Tallon, who with partners Jacob Christian and Kris Salumbides, founded the Alberta company in Edmonton in 2014.

Tallon and Salumbides both worked as Respiratory Therapists. Christian has a background in finance.

“I think medicine and research has finally started to come on board to recognize the importance of sleep in improving overall health,” says Tallon.

Quality Sleep Care’s services focus on patients suffering with obstructive sleep apnea, which occurs when the patient’s airway is partially blocked while sleeping. The resulting imperceptible sleep disruptions and reduced oxygen flow to the brain have significant consequences.

There are three common signs and symptoms of obstructive sleep apnea: loud snoring, daytime sleepiness and being told you stop breathing at night. Patients typically wake up feeling not rested and are more susceptible to health problems that include high blood pressure, diabetes and emotional instability, Tallon says.

Minor cases of sleep apnea can be treated with lifestyle changes or the use of an oral retainer while sleeping. Moderate to severe cases are typically controlled by sleeping with a mask that provides continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP).

Quality Sleep Care specializes in ongoing follow-up care, free mobile service that enables patients to be easily assessed and flexible financing for fees not covered by health insurance. In four years, the company has provided ongoing sleep care to more than 5,000 patients. With more than 50 employees, Quality Sleep Care has three locations in Edmonton and Calgary and is looking to expand in Calgary and beyond Alberta in 2019.

“Once or twice a week in each of our branches we'll see a patient who hasn’t slept well for years and all of a sudden you will see a glimmer in their eye,” Christian says. “When patients realize their health problems are a result of a sleep disorder and they can be helped, it can be life changing.”

Published in The Summer Issue July/August 2018.