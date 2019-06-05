The Power of Stem Cells & Exosomes

If you are dealing with a nagging sports injury, arthritis or a neurological issue, maybe it’s time to try a new, cutting edge therapy that’s getting impressive results.

Using the power of exosomes, PRMEDICA has created a new class of therapeutics that improves the effectiveness of stem cell treatments and opens up new possibilities for healing.

Exosomes are microvesicles secreted by mesenchymal stem cells. Stem cell exosomes contain bioactive molecules that signal resident stem cells, promote tissue regeneration, healing mechanisms and regulate inflammation cascades and immune responses.

How this Therapy Can Help You

1. Orthopedic Conditions Including Sports Injuries

Stem cells and exosomes are used at PRMEDICA to heal degeneration in joints and the spine. This addresses pain, swelling and stiffness in the body.

Treatments for orthopedic conditions are simple, non-surgical outpatient procedures with no general anesthesia. These procedures have a high rate of success.

2. Anti-Aging

Exosomes can also be used to reverse aging by promoting communication among brain cells. This translates into better cognitive and motor skills, improved memory, higher energy levels and even an increased sex drive.

When aging, our body´s repair cells lose effectiveness after being used over time. This process, however, can be reversed by replenishing aging stem cells with younger ones. New stem cells will regenerate tissues that have been lost because of time.

3. Neurological Diseases

PRMEDICA’s neurological therapies combine the neuroprotective mechanisms of exosomes with the regenerative, anti-inflammatory and immunomodulatory properties of stem cells for the treatment of many diseases such as Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, Autism and Multiple Sclerosis.

Take It From An Olympian

Olympic bobsleigher Christina Smith can tell you firsthand how stem cell and exosome therapy is changing her life.

She was plagued with an arthritic knee due to the wear and tear of an active lifestyle which began in childhood with highland dancing, skiing and running then continued with a12-year competitive bobsleigh career. Christina had already tried alternative therapies in Calgary with limited success.

As she reached her 50th birthday, Christina found herself avoiding or modifying activities she had always enjoyed doing. This way, she saved herself from the resulting pain, inflammation and discomfort. But this meant compromising her lifestyle, something she refused to accept.

Unable to receive regenerative treatment, known as stem cell therapy, in Canada, Christina headed to PRMEDICA, a clinic located in San Jose del Cabo, Mexico. It offers both stem cell and exosome therapy which can create regenerative effects in the body.

Before arriving in Cabo, Christina underwent an MRI and blood work in Canada. At PRMEDICA, her blood was processed to separate platelet rich plasma (PRP) which was then mixed with the stem cells and exosomes. This was used to treat her knee.

Twelve days after the injection treatment, Christina purposely spent a day in high heels trekking through airports on the way home to Calgary. To her surprise, her knee did not swell up like it normally would. Today she is working with a trainer while the regenerative treatment does its work, which typically takes from three to six months for full effectiveness depending on the patient.

Medical Tourism is gaining momentum in San Jose del Cabo, combining fun in the sun with non-surgical orthopedic and/or cosmetic anti-aging procedures, all approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the US.

Christina returned back to Calgary with bright hopes to re-engage in an active lifestyle with gratitude towards the medical team of PRMEDICA for the availability of alternative and regenerative care.

