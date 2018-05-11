× Expand Photo: Perry Thompson Papillon Medical Dermatology Laser Centre LEFT TO RIGHT: Dr. Joyce Wendy Wong, MD, FRCPC | Dr. Jurie J Fourie, MB ChB | Dr. Susanna Swiegers, MB ChB | Dr. Stella Jansen van Rensburg, MB ChB, ABAARM NOT IN PHOTO: Dr. Allan R. Behm, MC FRCPC

Beauty is more than skin deep at Calgary’s Papillon Medical Dermatology Laser Centre, where an experienced team of doctors are focused on the whole health of their clients.

“There is much more to aging gracefully than just not having wrinkles,” says Dr. Stella Jansen van Rensburg, one of nine physicians at Papillon.

“We look at aesthetics from a point that you can’t be beautiful if you’re not healthy,” she says. “We have a much more rounded approach than conventional dermatology.”

Doctors at the clinic pride themselves in giving patients the tools to educate themselves on aging in a healthy manner.

Dr. Jansen van Rensburg, 40, has practiced general medicine for 16 years and cares for patients ranging from their late 20s through their 70s.Nearly one-third of her patients are men. Like her Papillon colleagues, she has extensive training in advanced aesthetic procedures, medical weight loss programs and the full range of complementary dermatology techniques.

“The skin can give you a massive amount of information about what is going on in the rest of the body,” she says. “There is so much more to appearance than what you can see on the skin. If you truly want someone to appear beautiful and be healthy, you have to address the underlying issues — their nutritional status, their stress management, their hormonal picture.”

Papillon offers patients treatments that utilize safe, effective and natural therapies to address the underlying mechanisms of aging. These advanced therapies include IV nutritional therapy, PRP treatments, Fotona laser procedures and EndyMed tightening and contouring.

As part of its focus on general good health, Papillon conducts a monthly healthy cooking clinic.

“Once they are educated and they start seeing the benefits, they’re all hooked and they want to spread the word. It’s about empowering people to realize they don’t necessarily need us to reach their goals,” says Jansen van Rensburg. “We want to focus on their longevity and quality of life. We love to do aesthetics, but it’s so rewarding to see people feeling empowered and confident and not just looking for a quick fix.”

Papillon Medical Dermatology Laser Centre

Calgary

311, 401 9 Ave SW

Calgary, AB, T2P 3C5

403.263.0661

Okotoks

#1C 74 Elizabeth St.

Okotoks, AB, T1S 0N4

403.982.7771

www.papillonmedical.com

Published in The Outdoor Issue – May/June 2018.