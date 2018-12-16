Escape this Winter to Palm Springs!

× Expand Palm Springs

If you are ready to leave your parka and toque behind to slip into your summer workout and hiking gear, this sunny, warm destination is only a few hours flight away to defrost and de-stress while enjoying the great outdoors.

Where to Stay: The Kimpton Rowan Palm Springs

Downtown Palm Springs is where you want to be. The downtown recently went through an extensive $400 million renovation, and what a transformation. The newly redesigned downtown plaza offers visitors a welcoming pedestrian-friendly experience with pathways that meander through an abundance of new shops and restaurants. From the Starbucks Reserve store (a nirvana for coffee snobs!) - one of the first in the country, designed to ‘elevate the coffee experience to a celebration’, to large retailers such as West Elm to smaller boutiques and Mom and Pop shops, you’ll have plenty to keep you occupied.

I stayed at the newest, trendiest downtown boutique hotel, Kimpton Rowan Palm Springs, located in the heart of Palm (no pun intended) Springs. This gorgeous hotel has a beautiful rooftop pool and bar on the 7th floor (being the tallest building here) and boasts a panoramic view of the Coachella Valley and the windmills in the distance. The rooms are spectacular and a welcome, relaxing luxury after a day in the sun!

Fit Facts:

Voted as one of the Best Hotels in the World 2018 (Conde Nast Traveler)

Only 2 miles from the airport (a short run without luggage)

Fitness centre on site

A yoga mat in every room

Rooftop yoga Sunday mornings

Complimentary bikes available to ride around town

Plenty of mountain bike rentals in the area

Lots of private, unique event spaces

You won’t want to leave until say, April (maybe not a fit fact, but a fact)

A few outdoor activities that are waiting for you:

Palm Springs Tramway - Winter offers a wide range of different adventures that you can take on skis or snowshoes, on foot and with kids. The tram is the city’s most convenient gateway to the surrounding San Jacinto and Santa Rosa mountains. In just 10 minutes, you’ll rise to over 8,500 feet on the world’s largest rotating tramcar. This is a must for any visitor. Indian Canyons – The ancestral home to the Agua Caliente Indians and located minutes from town, Indian Canyons includes Murray, Palm, and Andreas Canyons, all with extensive hiking trails to explore. Or for the more adventurous, stop at the Smoke Tree Stables for a guided horseback riding tour you’ll never forget. Desert Adventures – Individuals and families can enjoy open-air Jeep Tours to the San Andreas Fault, Palm Springs Indian Canyons, or the majestic Painted Canyon in the Mecca Hills Wilderness Area. Super fun and very educational, it’s a great way to get acquainted with the surrounding outdoors. Big Wheel Tours – Big Wheel bike tours combines the two best ways to see the area, by bike and by hike. Start riding from their shop in downtown Palm Springs. The bike route is ten miles round trip and takes you through some of Palm Springs older neighborhoods including the Canyon Country Club area. Then you enter Indian Canyons and take the climb to the Andreas Canyon trailhead. From there it’s an easy and scenic nature walk that includes several stream crossings, incredible rock formations, possible wildlife sightings, a canopy of native palm trees and stark desert canyon scenery. Art Museum Hiking Trail – This hike offers spectacular views of the city and Coachella Valley. To reach this trail, go to the corner of the Palm Springs Art Museum’s north parking lot. When you finally reach the picnic tables at the top you will be ready for a rest. So bring a lunch or snack, sit and enjoy the fantastic views of Palm Springs, the San Jacinto Mountains, and the San Gorgonio Mountains.

For more information:

Palm Springs, go to VisitPalmSprings.com

Kimpton Rowan Palm Springs, go to rowanpalmsprings.com