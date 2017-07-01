× 1 of 2 Expand Photo: Jenia Kos Orangetheory Fitness × 2 of 2 Expand Photo: Jenia Kos Orangetheory Fitness Michael McDonald and Matt Kellett. Prev Next

At first blush, it would appear Orangetheory Fitness is a gym like any other. Dive deeper and you’ll discover that not only is it unique, its methods are backed by science.

During each 60-minute class, participants perform at least 12 minutes of their workout at 85 per cent of their maximum heart rate. In doing so, the body requires more oxygen to recover. This phenomenon is known as Excess Post-exercise Oxygen Consumption (EPOC) and it leads to increased calories burned for24-36 hours post workout.

At Orangetheory, each day's class is designed around power, strength or endurance – and the type of class is not revealed until participants begin their workout.

“It’s a deliberate decision,” says Michael McDonald, Orangetheory Fitness franchise owner. “If we revealed this information ahead of time, people would pick and chose which class to attend, but we can’t make an impact on your body unless we challenge it to do something it’s not used to.”

Another way Orangetheory challenges the body? New workouts 365 days a year. A team of exercise physiologists design, test and release the workouts to the entire network of franchises.

Despite the intensity of the workouts, Orangetheory workouts are accessible to anyone. “Because it’s based on individual heart rate, workouts are adaptable to all levels of fitness," says co-owner Matt Kellett. "Certified trainers lead each class and coach participants. It's like having a personal trainer, but at a much more affordable cost.”

Orangetheory has seen tremendous growth in Calgary with five operational studios and two new locations slated to open in Kensington and in suburban Airdrie.

“There’s another great aspect to working out here,” says Michael. “Here, people aren’t working out with their headphones. Classmates often chat before and after a workout. There’s a real sense of belonging and community here.”

