Optimum Dentistry puts a unique spin on dental care: see patients on schedule in private treatment rooms where they can have their teeth whitened or their wrinkles smoothed.

Located in Calgary’s Marda Loop neighbourhood, the practice offers the traditional services families have come to expect from their dentist, while also offering Botox® and fillers. While there are cosmetic benefits to these products, such injectables can help dental patients reduce jaw pain and headaches.

“Many people don’t know that we offer neuromodulators such as Botox® as well as fillers,” says Dr. James Trofimuk. “All procedures are done by general dentists such as myself or Dr. Poorvi Brahmania. Because we have private rooms, we can have conversations with patients about their oral health and our aesthetic services without fellow patients overhearing.”

Dr. Trofimuk’s patient care model came to him nearly two decades ago when he opened Optimum in 2001. Fifteen years into his career and tired of the same old service model, he decided to open a practice where he could respect each patient’s time, privacy and give them undivided attention.

When he’s not brightening smiles and reversing the signs of aging, Dr. Trofimuk and his staff are busy giving back to the community.

“I believe that you should support the people who support you,” he says, “which is why we’ve sponsored important community events like Marda Gras and Indulge for over a decade.”

The staff at Optimum Dentistry have volunteered their time to perform dental procedures at Calgary Urban Project Society (CUPS), Dental Extraction Clinics and The Alex Dental Health Bus, which provides essential preventative oral health services to children and youth in identified high-need areas. They have also travelled to Venezuela (2008), Peru (2011 and 2015) and Nicaragua (2014) with Kindness in Action, a volunteer organization that provides dental services to communities in need around the globe.

Optimum Dentistry / Garrison Woods Dental

3511 Garrison Gate SW

Calgary, AB, T2T 6E4

403.685.4792

www.optimumdentistry.com

Instagram @dentistcalgary Facebook /optimumdentistry

Published in The Outdoor Issue – May/June 2018.