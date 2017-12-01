You've been hearing about One on One Personal Fitness for 28 years, now come and check us out! Your introduction: short, sweet and effective. Buy 2 thirty minute one on one sessions and the third session is FREE. Offer expires on December 31, 2017.

Limit 1 per customer.

One on One Personal Fitness

1516 17 Ave SW, Calgary

http://www.oneononefitness.ca

403.244.9059

Click to view this product in IMPACT Magazine – The Cool Issue, November/December 2017.