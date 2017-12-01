One on One Personal Fitness
Unleash The Power Of Your Body And Mind
Buy two 30 minute sessions, get 1 free – $94
You've been hearing about One on One Personal Fitness for 28 years, now come and check us out! Your introduction: short, sweet and effective. Buy 2 thirty minute one on one sessions and the third session is FREE. Offer expires on December 31, 2017.
Limit 1 per customer.
One on One Personal Fitness
1516 17 Ave SW, Calgary
403.244.9059
Click to view this product in IMPACT Magazine – The Cool Issue, November/December 2017.