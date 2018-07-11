A stint in Japan modelling for skincare products in her teens launched a lifelong obsession with skincare in Michelle Stevenson, owner of Nubare and one of Calgary’s top facialists.

At Nubare, Stevenson works with clients of all ages, from teens to the elderly, all with the same focus: to create and maintain glowing and naturally gorgeous skin. Stevenson meets with every single client one-on-one, which allows her to build a long-term relationship with a client and their skin.

“The beauty of working with people long term is that no one knows their skin better than me,” says Stevenson, “so I can pick and choose which treatment will work for them at different times in their lives, even in different seasons.”

Her technique to skincare uses a variety of non-invasive procedures such as peels, micro-needling, and custom facials, including the famous Fire and Ice facial, known as the go-to treatment for celebrities before major red-carpet events because of its ability to bring “a luxurious, major glow” to the skin.

Recently, Stevenson launched her own line of skincare products, nubarenaturals, which are eco-friendly, vegan, paraben sulphate-free, and made in Canada.

“I like the ability to switch between brands and products, and clients like the option of 100 per cent natural,” Stevenson says.

Nubarenaturals, which can be purchased from Stevenson’s online store as well as in person, was inspired by her time modelling in Japan and includes products like the All Japan Shiitake Green Tea Eye Gel, which Stevenson swears by for depuffing dark under-eye circles, “especially in Calgary, when allergies can get so bad!”

“I basically work in a candy store,” Stevenson jokes. “I treat my client’s skin with all kinds of amazing goodies and I get to see people really, really happy with their results.”

To see videos of how Nubare’s different treatments work, you can visit Nubare’s instagram page @nubareskincare, or book a free half hour consultation to get Stevenson’s expertise on where to start.

Nubare

#1102, 8561 8A Ave SW

Calgary, Alta. T3H 0V5403.630.6354

www.nubare.com

Facebook: @nubareskincare Twitter: @nubare Instagram: @nubareskincare

Published in The Summer Issue July/August 2018.