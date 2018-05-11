× Expand Photo: Perry Thompson Nielsen Clinic Dr. Vijay Nielsen, DMS, HD

A terrifying medical experience involving his brother was the spark that directed Dr. Vijay Nielsen to a career in homeopathy.

“It started with my brother getting really, really sick,” Dr. Nielsen says of the experience when he was a teenager.

His brother was hospitalized and the family was told his brother’s organs were shutting down and they had no idea why. Nielsen’s mother, a homeopathic doctor, entrusted her son’s care to traditional medicine and doctors did everything they could. But when she tried one of her own homeopathic remedies, the boy’s recovery was quick.

“She gave it to him and 48 hours later he started coming out of the coma and his organs started to slowly kick back and after 10 days he was discharged. They don’t know still to this day why that happened,” says Dr. Nielsen, who operates his own clinic in Calgary. “My goal was always to become a doctor. The question was what type of doctor and when I saw how (homeopathy) worked for my brother, it made sense to me that you can help a lot of people to not only improve their quality of life but to actually help them live the life they deserve.”

Dr. Nielsen established the Nielsen Clinic in 2005. The clinic includes an acupuncturist and a psychologist.

No matter the issue, Nielsen Clinic professionals focus on overall health and work with clients to find solutions that best fit each individual. The approach is about resolving health concerns and optimizing wellness, not just treating symptoms.

"We get to the cause. We are proactive not reactive. We do not just help individuals with illnesses, we help optimize wellness and provide a preventative approach toward improving energy levels and stress management," says Dr. Nielsen. "Many patients continue with us due to seeing significant improvement in their health."

Nielsen Clinic specializes in women’s health, dermatology and migraines, among many health concerns. It is famous for creating customized treatment plans for each patient's specific needs.

"We want them to function in the world we live in," says Dr. Nielsen. "We look at the complete picture. What do we need to do to get you to your optimal level of health?

“We get to the root of the issue.”

Nielsen Clinic

#224, 1919 Sirocco Drive S.W.

Calgary, AB, T3H 2Y3

403.265.9730

www.nielsenclinic.com

Instagram @vijay.nielsen Facebook /NielsenClinicYYC

Published in The Outdoor Issue – May/June 2018.