× Expand LEFT TO RIGHT: Dr. Jennifer Nardella, ND, FICT Dr. Meghan Haggarty, ND, FMAPS Nardella Clinic LEFT TO RIGHT: Dr. Jennifer Nardella, ND, FICT Dr. Meghan Haggarty, ND, FMAPS

In medical practice, there is rarely aone-size fits all approach, even when it comes to treating the most serious of diseases. And at Nardella Clinic, patients can access naturopathic treatments that complement conventional medical therapies, including those for cancer.

Dr. Jennifer Nardella, who founded Nardella Clinic in 1999, recently earned her Fellowship in Integrative Cancer Therapies. At her side is Dr. Meghan Haggarty, Canada’s first Fellow of the Medical Academy of Pediatric Special Needs.

“We might suggest a ketogenic diet, along with hyperbaric therapy and high-dose intravenous vitamin C,” says Dr. Nardella. “A high fat, low protein and low carb Ketogenic diet can help starve tumors. Hyperbaric oxygen therapy has been shown to have tumor-inhibitory effects in certain cancer subtypes. High doses of vitamin can cause tumor-cell destruction and acts as a non-toxic chemotherapeutic-like agent. Together these therapies would have a synergistic effect and support a conventional cancer therapy regimen.”

Nardella Clinic is a full-service naturopathic medical clinic that has treated over 10,000 patients over two decades. It is the only private clinic in Calgary with a medical grade hyperbaric oxygen chamber. Hyperbaric therapy delivers pure oxygen at pressures 1.5 to 3 times the normal atmospheric pressure and causes up to 20 times more oxygen to be absorbed by the blood and transferred to injured organs and tissues. This can be used to treat concussions, brain injuries, stroke, fibromyalgia, lyme disease and more.

Among the chronic diseases treated at Nardella Clinic in Calgary, and satellite locations in Invermere and Vancouver B.C., are degenerative diseases, cancers, allergies, and immune system, hormonal and digestive issues. Nardella also offers massage therapy, chiropractic medicine, exercise therapy, skin care and access to many lab tests, including neurotransmitter testing.

“Neurotransmitters act as the hormones of the brain,” says Dr. Haggarty. “A deficiency in these neurotransmitters can help us narrow in on the cause of depression, anxiety, mood swings, eating disorders, insomnia, ADHD, autism and many other conditions.”

Dr. Nardella and Dr. Haggarty have created a unique clinic that supports children and adults to maintain life-long vitality.

Nardella Clinic

1910 20 Ave NW #202

Calgary, AB, T2M 1H5

403.282.4488

www.nardellaclinic.com

Facebook /nardellaclinic

