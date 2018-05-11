× Expand MyORTHODONTIST Dr. Walinder S. Dhol, DDS, MSc, FRCD, Registered Specialist in Orthodontics

Dr. Walinder Dhol of Calgary’s myORTHODONTIST clinics embodies the progression that has taken dentistry from a reactive practice to a dynamic proactive component of overall healthcare.

While dentistry continues to repair damaged and diseased teeth, the profession is increasingly focused on the complete health of patients’ mouths.

“The mouth really is the gateway to one’s self,” says Dr. Dhol, 44, who has practiced orthodontics for 15 years.

To that end, myORTHODONTIST doctors are committed to the development of strong, properly aligned jaws and healthy breathing habits.

“Nasal breathing is so important for health,” says Dr. Dhol. “When we nasal breathe, we increase nitrogen oxide, which is extremely important health-wise. Nitrogen oxide intake helps with preventing inflammation, immune defence, hormone release, memory and learning.”

Dr. Dhol spends a great deal of time addressing the adverse health issues stemming from chronic mouth breathing.

“Mouth breathing is a big issue, especially in the growing patient. We want our jaws to develop optimally and nasal breathing is crucial to that.

“Ideally, we want to identify these issues earlier, even in infancy,” he says. “We do a lot of free screenings for new and expectant mothers. It’s all part of helping to educate them on the benefits of nursing or proper bottle feeding, as well as addressing habits such as thumb-sucking and the use of pacifiers.”

Early identification of facial, jaw and breathing issues is crucial, says Dr. Dhol.

“A lot of adults dealing with issues like sleep apnea never had the opportunity to be identified early," he says.

“We’re in a position to positively affect the sleep habits of older patients. Poor sleep can have an impact on learning, memory and athletic performance. Everything is about oxygen and that starts with proper breathing.”

“We believe in a holistic approach to orthodontics and assess everything from airway and facial muscle function to teeth and jaw structure, and everything in between,” he says.

Dr. Dhol is a big believer in community building and he supports education and schools in India and youth athletics through KidSport Calgary.

Published in The Outdoor Issue – May/June 2018.