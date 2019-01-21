× 1 of 3 Expand Mount Royal University Recreation × 2 of 3 Expand Mount Royal University Recreation × 3 of 3 Expand Mount Royal University Recreation Prev Next

We inspire healthy, active lifestyles through fun, student-led experiences. Whether you're looking to reduce stress, try something new, improve physical health, or simply play, we offer a wide-array of activities and membership options to help you get active.

Our well-maintained and accessible facility includes:

14,000 sq. ft. fitness centre

3 fitness studios

200 metre indoor track

25 metre salt water pool

40 ft. climbing wall

6 international squash courts

2 gyms with 5 volleyball/basketball courts

Men's/women's and family or gender inclusive change rooms

Our facility offers public membership options that include parking - mru.ca/publicmembership

FlexFit Pass

Our FlexFit Pass is your best way to experience the variety of fitness classes that are offered at Mount Royal. A one-time investment for the semester grants you entrance into unlimited drop-in fitness classes! This offer is available to the general public, as well as recreation members, MRU students, and MRU faculty. Members of our recreation facility receive a 50% discount on the semester FlexFit Pass!

To learn more about the FlexFit program, please visit mru.ca/findyourfit

Mount Royal University Recreation

4825 Mount Royal Gate SW Calgary, AB T3E 6K6

403.440.6517

www.mru.ca/recreation