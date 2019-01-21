1 of 3
Mount Royal University Recreation
2 of 3
Mount Royal University Recreation
3 of 3
Mount Royal University Recreation
We inspire healthy, active lifestyles through fun, student-led experiences. Whether you're looking to reduce stress, try something new, improve physical health, or simply play, we offer a wide-array of activities and membership options to help you get active.
Our well-maintained and accessible facility includes:
- 14,000 sq. ft. fitness centre
- 3 fitness studios
- 200 metre indoor track
- 25 metre salt water pool
- 40 ft. climbing wall
- 6 international squash courts
- 2 gyms with 5 volleyball/basketball courts
- Men's/women's and family or gender inclusive change rooms
Our facility offers public membership options that include parking - mru.ca/publicmembership
FlexFit Pass
Our FlexFit Pass is your best way to experience the variety of fitness classes that are offered at Mount Royal. A one-time investment for the semester grants you entrance into unlimited drop-in fitness classes! This offer is available to the general public, as well as recreation members, MRU students, and MRU faculty. Members of our recreation facility receive a 50% discount on the semester FlexFit Pass!
To learn more about the FlexFit program, please visit mru.ca/findyourfit
Mount Royal University Recreation
4825 Mount Royal Gate SW Calgary, AB T3E 6K6
Facebook /MRUrecreation Twitter @MRUrecreation Instagram @MRUrecreation
403.440.6517