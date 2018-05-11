Momentum Health & Innovative Sport Medicine

× Expand Photo: Perry Thompson Momentum Health and Innovative Sport Medicine LEFT TO RIGHT: Denis Simons, DC | Marlee Laméris, DC Jonathan Okrainetz, DC | Oksana Tcherbak, BSc, DC | Brad Fujimoto, DC | Kent Stuber, DC, MSc | Caterina Lerede, DC | Damen Jodoin, DC | Scott Nicol, MS, ART®, DC | Allykhan Lila, DC | Corrado Cultrera, BSc, ART®, GT, DC | Philip Nelson, DC

In sports, teamwork often determines the winner of any competition. Momentum Health and Innovative Sport Medicine bring together their team of experts to ensure patients have a winning outcome.

Momentum Health and Innovative Sport Medicine are full service rehabilitation practices operating in eight Calgary locations. Dr. Denis Simons, a partner at Momentum Health Westbrook, says the company loves helping patients make profound changes in their health and function through chiropractic and lifestyle modification.

“We work toward having a much broader team of collaborators with direct lines of communication,” says Dr. Simons, a chiropractor who was a competitive speed skier. “We have different locations and specialists who are at the top of their fields and world-recognized experts. We have the ability to directly refer and communicate in ways that other multi-disciplinary clinics don’t. There is a lot of co-treatment going on where people are seen by a whole team of personnel from different disciplines.”

Momentum Health provides physiotherapy, chiropractic, massage therapy, naturopathic medicine, women's health physiotherapy, acupuncture, Pilates and orthotic services under one umbrella in Calgary. Innovative also provides sport medicine physicians, athletic therapy and custom bracing through the Rapid Access Sport Injury Clinic. They also have a research-driven, evidence-based component to their inter-collaborative models, designed to support active Calgarians.

Gentle therapy solutions help reduce pain for people while strengthening, adding flexibility and improving joint range.

“The infrastructure ties us all together. We have regular meetings where all the clinical staff are in attendance where we discuss niches, or specialities and developments in various fields and develop relationships with our other clinical peers,” says Dr. Simons. “We have collaborative software systems that communicate with one another and specialized referral procedures that allow us to expedite care.”

Whether you are a seasoned pro, weekend warrior or golden ager, this team can get your body and life back on track.

Momentum Health & Innovative Sport Medicine

8 Locations in Calgary

www.momentumhealth.ca

www.innovativesportmedicine.ca

Instagram @momentum_health; @innovative_Sport_medicine

Twitter @MomentumTherapy

Facebook /MomentumHealth; /innovativesportmedicine

