Countdown to the 2019 Mississauga Marathon

The 16th annual Mississauga Marathon is back, taking place May 3rd to 5th, 2019. The event continues to be a permanent “must-do” spring race on most runners’ calendars. Live music, the new Celebration Square start, Zen Zone and awesome medals are only a few of the amenities participants will experience this year.

“The waterfront views and Mississauga’s historic landmarks that runners enjoy along the course are what makes this race special,” says race director Brad Melville, who was part of the organizing team in the inaugural year. The entire weekend has an uplifting atmosphere that both participants and spectators enjoy starting with the Health and Wellness expo on May 3rd.

The 2019 running of marathon weekend features the Boston qualifying Full Marathon and the Pandora Square One Half Marathon. For those who are new to running, short on time, or just looking to get involved in a great event, the MNP 10K and the Novo Nordisk “Hazel” 5K are great options. All ages are welcome in the 10K, 5K and 2K races, making it a great opportunity for families to participate together.

For runners interested in competing in a team environment, the Mississauga Marathon offers the Corporate Relay Challenge. Clubs, employees, friends and family are welcome to participate in this team-building event. Participants enter the Challenge in groups of two to five runners to complete the full marathon as a team (breaking the course into five legs).

The 10K Student Relay is the perfect way to encourage youth to team up and challenge one another. Ten kilometres broken down into four legs of 2.5 kilometres each. This is the ultimate showdown between schools offering bragging rights for the year!

Another Mississauga Marathon initiative is the MaraFun program which gives primary school students the opportunity to get involved and improve their fitness. The six-week program begins March 25th where students run or walk 40km leading up to race weekend. On race day, Sunday, May 5th, students run the final 2km to complete a full marathon. This program has been a catalyst for schools to promote fitness and fuel school spirit for the past 15 years. The “School That Goes the Distance” with the largest number of finishers in the race will win the Mississauga MaraFun Cup. This year the 2K start area features activity stations to get everyone warmed up for their race.

The course is net down hill, which contributes to many personal bests. Every race distance finishes at Lakefront Promenade Park. Food, drink, entertainment, music and prizing are all highlights of the finish area to cap off a successful end to the race. The event offers free shuttles to the start and finish lines to make race weekend hassle-free.

“This is a great event for seasoned runners, new participants, and everyone in between. The atmosphere and the sights and sounds of race weekend are something everyone has to experience,” says Melville.

With a run for everyone, the Mississauga Marathon is the perfect event that brings communities together. After 15 successful years, this edition of the marathon will undoubtably be the best one yet.

For more information, or to register, visit: https://www.mississaugamarathon.com/