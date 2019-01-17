Minotaur Makes Its Mark

× Expand Photo: Find Away Photography Meet The Minotaur Joanna Ford blazes through the 2018 Minotaur race. The 17.6 km course in the high alpine of Crowsnest Pass treated racers to a staggering 8,083 feet of vertical gain.

Now in its 3rd year, the mythical Minotaur race in Crowsnest Pass, AB is quickly being hailed as a Rocky Mountain cult classic. With an eight hour cut-off, challenging alpine terrain and a start location that isn’t revealed until the night before, this unique event is making its mark.

“The 2017 event was so much fun I was concerned that the organizers wouldn’t be able to live up to their own hype,” says Calgary based athlete Joanna Ford, “I shouldn’t have worried because 2018 was even better! I love that this race has a different course every year.”

While the course does indeed change and remain secret from year to year, racers can expect 15-20 km of technical, off trail terrain that takes them high into the alpine for a true mountain experience – complete with lung busting climbs, steep descents and views that soothe the soul. The course is clearly marked, but with no knowledge of the terrain beforehand, racers are in for a rollercoaster ride of adventure.

“It is by far the most challenging and enjoyable race that I have ever been a part of,” says two-time Minotaur racer Patrick Seymour, “It is the one race that rejuvenated my love for racing and adventure.”

With two seasons under its belt, Minotaur is attracting a host of athletes that range from ultra-runners, adventure racers, skimo athletes, trail runners and weekend warriors looking for a uniquely empowering experience.

Banff based athlete, Carla Bower, who completed the course just shy of the 8 hour cut-off says that the experience is not one she’ll soon forget: “It was the hardest thing I’ve ever done. An amazing event, flawlessly executed and every detail perfected. I am forever changed by this experience in a really powerful way.”

Mark your calendar for August 4, 2019 – registration is now open to meet the Minotaur. Due to the technical alpine terrain, a strict racer cap is enforced. This is one race you don’t want to miss.

www.meettheminotaur.com