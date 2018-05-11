× Expand Photo: Perry Thompson Mayfair Diagnostics OWNED AND OPERATED BY OVER 50 RADIOLOGISTS Shown above, LEFT TO RIGHT: Dr. Jason Godenir, FRCPC, LMCC | Dr. Grace Yeung, FRCPC, LMCC | Dr. Viesha Ciura, FRCPC | Dr. Colin Jones, FRCPC

At Mayfair Diagnostics, the mission is to improve people’s lives, one focused image and one caring, compassionate human touch at a time. That means providing the best care possible and investing in innovation to help make medical imaging easier and more comfortable for our patients.

“Taking care of our patients and making their experience with us a positive one is our biggest concern. It’s why many of us got into this profession in the first place,” says Dr. Jason Godenir.

Owned and operated by a group of more than 50 practicing radiologists, Mayfair Diagnostics offers a broad suite of medical imaging services across 13 locations in Calgary and Regina, including private exams at our Mayfair Place and Regina Centre Crossing locations. Each year, Mayfair proudly serves more than 700,000 patients and provides more than 90,000 interpretations to rural and remote locations in Western Canada, the Northwest Territories and the Yukon.

“We are committed to using the latest, state-of-the-art technology, not only to provide the clearest images possible, but also to make our patients’ experiences quick and easy,” says Dr. Godenir.

For example, Mayfair's newest, cutting-edge mammography technology was ergonomically designed to be more comfortable for patients. It introduces patient-assisted compression – a remote control that allows patients the option to adjust the level of breast compression during their exam, decreasing their anxiety and increasing their willingness to return.

“Regular breast screening helps save lives. Since the late 80s, the breast cancer death rate has been declining thanks to earlier detection from regular mammography screening and improvements in treatment. And, anything we can do to encourage patients to come in for regular screening, we want to do it,” says Dr. Godenir.

In addition to our leading-edge mammography services, Mayfair Diagnostics offers numerous medical imaging options that ensure each patient receives the appropriate imaging based on their personal medical history and the best outcome for their health care journey.

