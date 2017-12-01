Looking to bring convenience to your life? Maya Cycle’s spacious and lightweight bike trailer offers all you need! Its kickstand holds your bike and trailer upright for easy parking, loading and unloading. A rectangle flatbed perfectly suits your cooler or camping gear and converts into a wheelbarrow, allowing you to comfortably transport your cargo. Order online.

Maya Cycle

info@mayacycle.com

www.mayacycle.com

Click to view this product in IMPACT Magazine – The Cool Issue, November/December 2017.