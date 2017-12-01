Lorna Jane

These super-stylish tights are made from our completely opaque Nothin’ 2 C Here fabric. These tights will keep you covered and cool with extra ventilation from the mesh panel detailing. Other features include moisture wicking, anti-pilling fabric, four-way stretch and are shrink and fade resistant.Available in-store and online!

