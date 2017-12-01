Lifesport Calgary
An Alternative to Waxing
Salomon Classic Nordic Ski ‘Skins’ – $350+
Try out the newest in classic Nordic skiing technology: Salomon Classic Nordic Ski ‘Skins’. ‘Skins’ provide excellent glide and grip in all snow conditions for great performance all day long without the wax. Whether it’s a fun day of exercise or a race, just put them on and go.
1110 Gladstone Road NW, Calgary
403.283.3338
Click to view this product in IMPACT Magazine – The Cool Issue, November/December 2017.