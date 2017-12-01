The Lake Louise Plus Card is back and includes Lake Louise, Castle, Panorama, Revelstoke, Schweitzer, RED Mountain, and SilverStar. Three free lift tickets are included, plus save up to $20 on additional lift tickets. With savings at hotels, restaurants and more, the card is a bargain at only $109 + GST.

The Lake Louise Plus Card

www.skilouise.com

1.877.956.8473

Click to view this product in IMPACT Magazine – The Cool Issue, November/December 2017.