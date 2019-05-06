× Expand Photo: Ronald Lee Kinetix

LEFT TO RIGHT: Dr. Darren Gray, BSc Kin, MD, FRCPC, CSCN Diplomate (EMG); Dr. Sanjiv (Sonny) Bhalla, MD, FRCPC (Radiology) CCFP-EM; Dr. Steven Helper, MD, FRCPC; Dr. Case Van Wyngaarden, Bsc, MD, FRCPC

Kinetix Medicine, Vancouver’s newest orthopaedic clinic, was founded by a group of specialized health care providers who saw a need for a collaborative and multidisciplinary approach to musculoskeletal care in Vancouver.

The Kinetix clinic has brought together – under one roof – specialists in interventional radiology, regenerative medicine, interventional spine and physical medicine and physiotherapy.

When a prospective patient – suffering from pain in their shoulders, spine, elbows, hips, knees, hands, or feet – seeks an assessment at Kinetix, they are seen by a diagnostic team focused on finding ways to combat their pain, and lessen – or when possible, eliminate – the need for surgeries.

“We are highly disciplined when it comes to assessment,” says Jillian Fyvie, Managing Director. “We are committed to making sure we are treating only those patients who we believe can benefit from our procedures.”

Often, people who turn to Kinetix Medicine are already on waiting lists for joint replacement surgeries or have suffered at length from sports or other injuries, and despite previous medical consultation or treatment, continue to experience pain.

The clinic’s treatment options include cutting edge therapies and procedures in regenerative medicine, pain management, sports medicine, and physiotherapy.

Regenerative therapies help the body heal and control chronic impact-induced or arthritic pain. Procedures include stem cell and platelet-rich-plasma injections, both of which are less invasive than surgery and can often provide significant relief.

At Kinetix, fluoroscopy and ultrasound-guided imaging ensures that pain management injections are placed with precision. These may include hyaluronic acid injections, steroid and cortisone injections, and other minimally invasive treatments for spine pain.

Learn more about this innovative orthopaedic clinic on the website or by calling the Kinetix team.

Kinetix Medicine

2225 W Broadway, Vancouver, BC V6K 2E4

www.kinetixmedicine.com • 604.416.0630

