Transforming Bodies - Transforming Lives!

Jade Electrolysis offers three services… Electrolysis, Lipolysis and Skin Revision.

Electrolysis was invented in 1869 and is the only FDA approved method for permanent hair removal but it is only permanent when done correctly. If the hair is felt as it is removed, it will grow back and indicates the Electrologist has either missed the opening in the skin that the hair is growing out of, hasn’t applied enough electricity or the hair is in the wrong stage of growth. Most people have tried every available option of hair removal which often lead to skin irritation, ingrown hair, scarring, the return of the offending hair and many times an accelerated problem. Consumers are frustrated with constant appointments, false promises, expensive treatments, and negative effects. They are seeking a better way and they find it at Jade Electrolysis.

Skin Revision removes unwanted skin lesions such as skin tags, moles, age spots, warts, milia and fat cells (white bumps), freckles, broken capillaries, ruby points (dark red spots) and spider veins for a brighter and healthier-looking complexion. Photoshop in real life! Jade’s CEO, Jennifer Desloges has been offering this service since 2000 and many Jade Practitioners now offer it also.

Jade is excited to offer a new service, Lipolysis, to our clients seeking to sculpt areas of their body that are resistant to diet and exercise. TruSculpt® 3D offers permanent fat reduction and skin tightening in just one treatment without any downtime or side effects. TruSculpt® 3D offers an optimized and customizable approach to body sculpting for most size areas, large or small.

Coming soon, the repair of scars, wrinkles and stretch marks will be added to Jade's services.

Jade’s story began because, Jade’s Founder Jennifer Desloges, a 19 year old girl, developed a male-type beard. She was ashamed and depressed. While looking for a solution she found Electrolysis which changed her life. She wanted to help other people the way she had been helped. What had been her curse became a blessing. The Desloges Method of Electrolysis became what it is today because everyday for 30 years Jennifer was looking for a better way to do Electrolysis. Through innovation and teaching, Jade Electrolysis provides proven results unparalleled in the industry.

Our mission is to end the torment of unwanted hair and leave people feeling thrilled. In 2010, Jennifer decided she needed to pass on her method of Electrolysis by franchising. Jade currently has 11 locations in B.C. and Ontario and is always looking for the right franchisees. A person wanting to make a difference in the lives of others.

Jade was honoured this year to be “Top Five Best Business in BC” by SBBC Awards and “Top Ten Franchise in 2019” by Inspire Magazine.

At Jade consultations are always free.

Come in soon and get “jaded”!

Jennifer Desloges - Founder & CEO

Electrologist and developer of the "Desloges Method of Electrolysis.

Call 1-888-588-0818 or visit www.hairfreeforlife.com

BRITISH COLUMBIA: Richmond (Clinic and Head Office); Abbotsford; Chilliwack; Langley; Surrey, Panarama; Surrey; South Surrey; Vancouver, Downtown; Vancouver, Kitsilano; Victoria; North Vancouver

ONTARIO: Oakville