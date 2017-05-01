× Expand Photo: Jenia Kos Institute for Skin Advancement

Dr. Andrei Metelitsa, FRCPC, FAAD | Dr. Alim Devani, FRCPC, FAAD | Dr. Vimal Prajapati, FRCPC, DABD

Beautiful skin through expert care can be yours at Institute for Skin Advancement, the largest dermatology centre in Western Canada. The Institute’s team of board certified dermatologists and highly trained Image Consultants pride themselves on creating customized treatment plans to suit personal skin health needs, lifestyle and budget. Their goal is to help patients achieve the ultimate feeling of skin renewal and revitalization by providing the latest technology and innovative products in cosmetic and laser dermatology.

As well as having a busy cosmetic practice, the doctors also have a medical dermatology practice and conduct clinical trials for new medications. “We strive to make visiting our clinic a very positive experience. Some patients have quite severe skin disorders or urgent skin cancer and have been suffering for a long time. We want to see those patients as soon as possible and give them exceptional care,” says Karen Black, practice development and clinic manager. “Our doctors are among the top dermatologists in Canada, making it a priority to stay abreast of the newest medical treatments and clinical information to ensure their patients receive the best care possible.”

Dr. Andrei Metelitsa specializes in cosmetic medicine and pursued fellowship training in Laser and Cosmetic Surgery in Boston under the direction of physicians from Yale and Harvard. Dr. Metelitsa is passionate about helping his patients look and feel their best. He is a well-respected international speaker in the areas of cosmetic and medical dermatology. His professional interests include clinical trials, skin cancer prevention, acne and psoriasis.

Dr. Devani specializes in cosmetic medicine and medical dermatology. He is passionate about perfecting the best injection techniques to ensure optimal results for his patients. Other professional interests include clinical trials, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis and acne.

Dr. Prajapati completed his dermatology residency at the University of Alberta, earning certification in Canada and the U.S. He pursued a fellowship in pediatric dermatology at Harvard Medical School. Dr. Prajapati is interested in medical, surgical and cosmetic dermatology and has subspecialty initiatives including rapid access psoriasis, pediatric psoriasis, pediatric morphea, pediatric scleroderma and pediatric dermatology clinics.

The Institute has Certified Laser Technicians Pam Mahal-Gill and Tracy Ferguson, who specialize in the treatment of melasma, anti-aging, acne, sun damage and rosacea. They are experts in tattoo removal, microblading, microneedling and PRP and laser treatments such as Fraxel.

The Institute for Skin Advancement can be contacted at:

Market Mall Professional Building

Suite 206, 4935 40 Ave NW, Calgary, AB T3A 2N1

403.284.4222 – www.dermdocs.ca

